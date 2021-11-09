हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 Apprenticeship vacancies released at iocl.com, check details

Scroll down to check trades, disciplines, age limit and other details about the Indian Oil Recruitment 2021 drive.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 Apprenticeship vacancies released at iocl.com, check details
Representational Image (Reuters)

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper vacancies for engagement as Apprentices and has invited applications from interested candidates. The vacant posts have been released for various IOCL's refineries in several trades and disciplines.

Applications have been invited for Apprenticeship at IOCL's refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip. Candidates need to note that they can apply for an apprenticeship in any one of the Refinery units of his/her choice.

The notification for engagement of over 1900 Apprentices has also been issued at IOCL's official website (https://iocl.com).

Scroll down to check trades, disciplines, age limit and the last date to apply.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), Discipline - Chemical
  • Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Trade Apprentice - Boiler, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Chemical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Instrumentation
  • Trade Apprentice - Secretarial Assistant
  • Trade Apprentice - Accountant
  • Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Freshers)
  • Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should be of minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on October 31, 2021.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • To apply ONLINE, visit the official website at www.iocl.com.
  • Go to the 'What’s New' option.
  • Go to the 'Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division' option.
  • Click on the 'Detailed advertisement' option (to refer to the Advertisement).
  • Click on the 'Click here to Apply Online' option (to fill the online application form). 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates need to apply by November 12 (5:00 PM).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Check educational qualification, number of seats, other eligibility criteria

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian OilIOCLIOCL recruitmentIndian Oil recruitmentJobs
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for over 60 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies on upsc.gov.in, check direct link

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Breaking News: Rafale deal is the biggest defense scam in the country - Congress