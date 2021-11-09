Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 Apprenticeship vacancies released at iocl.com, check details

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper vacancies for engagement as Apprentices and has invited applications from interested candidates. The vacant posts have been released for various IOCL's refineries in several trades and disciplines.

Applications have been invited for Apprenticeship at IOCL's refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip. Candidates need to note that they can apply for an apprenticeship in any one of the Refinery units of his/her choice.

The notification for engagement of over 1900 Apprentices has also been issued at IOCL's official website (https://iocl.com).

Scroll down to check trades, disciplines, age limit and the last date to apply.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), Discipline - Chemical

Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Discipline - Mechanical

Trade Apprentice - Boiler, Discipline - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Chemical

Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Electrical

Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Instrumentation

Trade Apprentice - Secretarial Assistant

Trade Apprentice - Accountant

Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Freshers)

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should be of minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on October 31, 2021.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply ONLINE, visit the official website at www.iocl.com.

Go to the 'What’s New' option.

Go to the 'Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division' option.

Click on the 'Detailed advertisement' option (to refer to the Advertisement).

Click on the 'Click here to Apply Online' option (to fill the online application form).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates need to apply by November 12 (5:00 PM).

