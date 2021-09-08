Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Class 10 pass outs can apply for nearly 400 posts, check details here

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: The Ministry of Defence announced vacancies to nearly 400 posts of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner and other posts and has invited applications from eligible candidates. As per the job notification, the ministry is looking for applications to Civilian Motor Driver, Cleaner, Civilian Catering Instructor and Cook.

The notification specifies that the candidates will be able to apply for the job within 21 days from the release of the notification. The notification date was August 28, 2021 which means the last date to apply is September 17, 2021.

To apply candidates will need to send their complete details along with a self-addressed envelope and all the requisite documents should be sent to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for other trades).

CHECK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASC Centre (North):

Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115

Cleaner – 67

Cook – 15

Civilian Catering Instructor – 3

ASC Centre (South):

Labour (only for Male Candidates) – 193

MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) – 7

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these posts, the candidate should have cleared his or her matriculation (class 10th).

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Age

The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to the post of Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Labor and MTS.

The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Selection process

* It must be noted that the candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Skill / Physical / Practical Test and Written Test.

* The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit.

* The selection for all Group ‘C’ posts will be made solely based on marks obtained by the applicants in the written test and subject to qualifying in the Skill/Physical/Practical test.