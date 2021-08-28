हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021

SSC Constable Recruitment: Last date for 25,761 posts closes soon, check how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 25,000 vacancies to Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts. The last date to apply is August 31, so hurry.

SSC Constable Recruitment: Last date for 25,761 posts closes soon, check how to apply

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 25,000 vacancies to Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts. The last date to apply is August 31, so hurry.

Interested candidates can apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment through the official website ssc.nic.in or ‘UMANG app’. 

A total of 25,271 posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Force wise Vacancy details

BSF: 7545

CISF: 8464

CRPF: 0

SSB: 3806

ITBP: 1431

AR: 3785

NIA: 0

SSF: 240

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Anyone who has completed Matriculation or class 10th from a recognized Board/ University can apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer-based tests followed by the physical efficiency test (PET) 2021 and physical standard test (PST) 2021.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The pay scale Level-3 Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Male - Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

