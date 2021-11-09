UPSC Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for over 60 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies on upsc.gov.in, check direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates interested in applying for various Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer vacancies on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in) need to hurry up as the last date is approaching.

The Commission had issued a notification for over 60 vacant posts and interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2

Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) -- 3

Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates need to apply by November 11, 2021.

