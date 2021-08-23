Kanpur University Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Assistant Professor posts, check eligibility, how to apply

New Delhi: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments.

A total of 179 vacancies have been notified for Assistant Professors. There as three openings for Associate Professor as well.

Interested candidates can fill online application form on the University’s website on kanpuruniversity.org or csjmu.ac.in.

However, time is running out as today i.e. August 23, 2021, is the last day to submit online application. The online application process started on August 9. The hard copy of the application must reach the designated address by August 31, 2021.

Kanpur University Assistant Professor Recruitment - Salary:

Grade and pay for Direct Selection shall be: Assistant Professor (Rs. 30,000-50,000), Associate Professor (Rs. 50,000-70,000), and Professor (Rs. 70,000-1,00,000).

The recruitment of teachers in (SFS) shall be under contract for 3 to 5 years of contract.

Kanpur University Assistant Professor Recruitment – Eligibility:

The minimum essential qualification for the posts shall be as laid down in the UGC Regulations 2018 and AICTE Regulations 2019 for Engineering and Pharmaceutical Sciences disciplines.

Kanpur University Assistant Professor Recruitment – How to apply:

Candidates are required to fill up the Online Application Form available on the University Website - kanpuruniversity.org or csjmu.ac.in. They will then have to submit the hardcopy of the duly filled form along with supporting documents by Registered/Speed post to The Registrar, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kalyanpur, Kanpur – 208024 (UP) latest by August 31.