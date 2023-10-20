KVS PRT Result 2023 Announced: Check List Here

KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) has announced the result of PRT (Primary Teacher) 2023 direct recruitment. Candidates can check their results on the official site.

The authority will be conducting the interview from the 3rd to the 8th of November. Moreover, The candidates have been selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the test held on February 21-28.

KVS PRT Result 2023 Announcement :

The KVS(Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan)has released PRT Result 2023 on 19th October 2023.

Candidates who took part in the Test held from 1st to 28th February 2023 need to know that the KVS Primary Teacher Result 2023 is available now on their official site

How To Check KVS PRT Result 2023

Go to the official website of KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) which is easily accessible at https://kvsangathan.nic.in.

Find an option to read PRT RESULT OR KVS PRIMARY TEACHER RESULT 2023’ in the section of the important links, and click on it.

KVS PRT Information Contained In The Result

The cut-off mark for the UR category is 135.0913 while it is 127.4651 for EWS candidates.

For OBC, SC, and ST the cut-off marks are 127.2476, 121.6619 103.3192 respectively.

For more details, candidates can visit kvsangathan.nic.in and check it. KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) has also announced cut-off marks according to different categories.

KVS PRT 2023 Interview Schedule:

On the basis of selected candidates provided by recruiting agency CBSE, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) will conduct the interview for the post of PRT (Primary Teacher) to be filled through direct recruitment in KVS from 3rd- 8th of November 2023.

F&Q

Q1. Where can I check my KVS PRT Result 2023?

- You can check your KVS PRT Result 2023 on the official Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) website. They usually provide a direct link to access the result.

Q2. What details do I need to check my result?

- To check your result, you typically need your roll number or registration number, and in some cases, your date of birth.

Q3. What information is included in the KVS PRT Result 2023?

- The result will typically include your scores, ranking, and your qualification status for the KVS PRT exam

Q4. What should I do after I qualify for the KVS PRT exam?

- If you qualify, you will likely need to go through further procedures such as document verification or counseling, which will be detailed in the official notification.