topStoriesenglish2579023
NewsJobs Career
INDIA POST GDS RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | India Post GDS Result 2023 (SOON): Merit List Likely To Be Released In March On indiapost.gov.in, Check Date, Time And Latest Details Here

The Department of Posts will release the list of selected candidates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 on the official website indiapost.gov.inm scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:19 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | India Post GDS Result 2023 (SOON): Merit List Likely To Be Released In March On indiapost.gov.in, Check Date, Time And Latest Details Here
LIVE Blog

India Post GDS Result 2023: Department of Posts will soon announce the India Post GDS Result 2023. As per the latest reports the results for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) are expected to be declared in the month of March. Once released the candidates will be able to download their India Post GDS Results from the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Date

The India Post GDS Result 2023 will be released in PDF format and the PDF will contain the names of the selected candidates. India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of March however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On India Post GDS Result 2023

 

02 March 2023
13:16 PM

Here's how to download India Post GDS Result 2023 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapost.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied 
  • Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023, and check for your name.
  • Step 4: Take a printout of your India Post GDS Result and save it for future reference
13:12 PM

India Post GSD Result 2023 

Department of Posts will release the India Post GDS Result 2023 for all the circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

13:11 PM

India Post Result 2023 Live

India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of March however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited.

India Post GDS Result 2023India Post Recruitment 2023India Post resultIndiapost.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985