LIVE Updates | India Post GDS Result 2023 (SOON): Merit List Likely To Be Released In March On indiapost.gov.in, Check Date, Time And Latest Details Here

India Post GDS Result 2023: Department of Posts will soon announce the India Post GDS Result 2023. As per the latest reports the results for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) are expected to be declared in the month of March. Once released the candidates will be able to download their India Post GDS Results from the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Date

The India Post GDS Result 2023 will be released in PDF format and the PDF will contain the names of the selected candidates. India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of March however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited.