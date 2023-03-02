LIVE Updates | India Post GDS Result 2023 (SOON): Merit List Likely To Be Released In March On indiapost.gov.in, Check Date, Time And Latest Details Here
The Department of Posts will release the list of selected candidates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 on the official website indiapost.gov.inm scroll down for the latest updates.
India Post GDS Result 2023: Department of Posts will soon announce the India Post GDS Result 2023. As per the latest reports the results for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) are expected to be declared in the month of March. Once released the candidates will be able to download their India Post GDS Results from the official website- indiapost.gov.in.
India Post GDS Result 2023 Date
The India Post GDS Result 2023 will be released in PDF format and the PDF will contain the names of the selected candidates. India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of March however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited.
Here's how to download India Post GDS Result 2023
- Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapost.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied
- Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023, and check for your name.
- Step 4: Take a printout of your India Post GDS Result and save it for future reference
India Post GSD Result 2023
Department of Posts will release the India Post GDS Result 2023 for all the circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
India Post Result 2023 Live
