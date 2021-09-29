हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maha metro rail

Maha Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2.60 lakh

Scroll down to get all the details including the name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale.  

Maha Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2.60 lakh
Representational Image (Photo: Pune metro rail)

New Delhi: In order to meet the immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the Pune Metro Rail Project, the Maha Metro has announced bumper vacancies. Applications have been invited from candidates having experience in metro rail, railways, railway PSUs, government organizations, PSUs and metro-related infrastructure and industries.

They can apply for these vacancies on a contract or deputation basis.

Maha Metro Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

1. Additional Chief Project Manager (Signal) -- 

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 53 

Pay scale - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000

2. Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 48

Pay scale - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000

3. Deputy General Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 45

Pay scale - Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000

4. Assistant Manager (System Analyst - BIM & SAP) --

Number of vacancies - 01 

Age limit - 35

Pay scale - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000

Click here to check official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement

5. Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) --

Number of vacancies - 23

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000

6. Senior Section Engineer (Track) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

7. Senior Section Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 01 

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

8. Senior Section Engineer (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

9. Section Engineer (IT) -- 

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000

10. Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

11. Junior Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 11

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

 

Find official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement here

12. Junior Engineer (MEP/AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

13. Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
 
14. Senior Technician (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years 

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000  

15. Senior Technician (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

16. Senior Technician (Mason) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

17. Senior Technician (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 09

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

18. Senior Technician (Fitter) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

19. Account Assistant (Finance) --

Number of vacancies - 04 

Age limit - UR – 32 years, OBC – 35 years, SC – 37 years

Pay scale - Rs. 25,000– 80,000

Maha Metro Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 14, 2021 (up to 6 PM).

Check official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maha metro railMaharashtra MetroJobs
Next
Story

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at sbi.co.in - check eligibility, application process

Must Watch

PT20M51S

DNA: What is the real reason behind Sidhu's resignation?