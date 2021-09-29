Maha Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2.60 lakh

New Delhi: In order to meet the immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the Pune Metro Rail Project, the Maha Metro has announced bumper vacancies. Applications have been invited from candidates having experience in metro rail, railways, railway PSUs, government organizations, PSUs and metro-related infrastructure and industries.

They can apply for these vacancies on a contract or deputation basis.

Maha Metro Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

1. Additional Chief Project Manager (Signal) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 53

Pay scale - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000

2. Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 48

Pay scale - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000

3. Deputy General Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 45

Pay scale - Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000

4. Assistant Manager (System Analyst - BIM & SAP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 35

Pay scale - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000

5. Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) --

Number of vacancies - 23

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000

6. Senior Section Engineer (Track) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

7. Senior Section Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

8. Senior Section Engineer (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

9. Section Engineer (IT) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000

10. Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

11. Junior Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 11

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

12. Junior Engineer (MEP/AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

13. Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000



14. Senior Technician (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

15. Senior Technician (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

16. Senior Technician (Mason) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

17. Senior Technician (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 09

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

18. Senior Technician (Fitter) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

19. Account Assistant (Finance) --

Number of vacancies - 04

Age limit - UR – 32 years, OBC – 35 years, SC – 37 years

Pay scale - Rs. 25,000– 80,000

Maha Metro Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 14, 2021 (up to 6 PM).

