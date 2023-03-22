Maharashtra MPSC Group C 2023 Mains Final Answer Key OUT On mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here
Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 is now available on the official website- mpsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key.
Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the MPSC Final Answer Key for Group C Mains Paper 1. Candidates who appeared in the MPSC Group 2 Mains Paper 1 can check and download MPSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website - mpsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below
Here's how To Download Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage find the Latest Updates section
MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 Direct Link
Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Advt No 113/2022 to116/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Combined Paper 1- Final Answer Key"
Step 4: Download and the MPSC Group C Final Answer Key PDF and Check the answers.
MPSC Group C Final Result Date
The MPSC Group C Main exam 2022 paper 1 was conducted on 4 February 2023 and the model answer keys were released on 14 February 2023. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will soon release the result of the MPSC Group C, however, the official release date and time is awaited
