Maharashtra MPSC Group C 2023 Mains Final Answer Key OUT On mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 is now available on the official website-  mpsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the MPSC Final Answer Key for Group C Mains Paper 1. Candidates who appeared in the MPSC Group 2 Mains Paper 1 can check and download MPSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website - mpsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below

Here's how To Download Maharashtra MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC -  mpsc.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage find the Latest Updates section

MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 Direct Link

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Advt No 113/2022 to116/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Combined Paper 1- Final Answer Key"

Step 4: Download and the  MPSC Group C Final Answer Key PDF and Check the answers. 

MPSC Group C Final Result Date 

The MPSC Group C Main exam 2022 paper 1 was conducted on 4 February 2023  and the model answer keys were released on 14 February 2023. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will soon release the result of the MPSC Group C, however, the official release date and time is awaited

 

MPSC Group C Answer KeyMPSC Exam 2023MPSC Mains 2023MPSC Final Answer Keympsc.gov.in

