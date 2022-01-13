Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for 97 vacancies, details here

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Sub Divisional Officer and other posts. The ministry has issued notification to fill up 97 posts in the organization.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to the prescribed address given below. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 15, 2022.

Additionally, the candidates need to note that the post carries All India Service Liability and, thus, the candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Hindi Translator: 7 Posts

Sub Divisional Officer: 89 Posts

Hindi Typist: 1 Post

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Hindi Translator: Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level.

Others: Matriculation pass from a recognized Board.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Junior Hindi Translator: 18 to 30 years

Others: 18 to 27 years

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification Here

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates will have to download the application form from the websites and fill them up. The candidates then need to send the filled up application form to- Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kodhwa Road, Pune- 411040.

Live TV