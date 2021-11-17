MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Over 1200 vacancies for Stenographer, Assistant posts announced, check how to apply

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to Stenographer and Assistant posts. A total of 1255 vacancies have been notified.

Interested candidates can apply online at mphc.gov.in.

The application window will open on November 30 and the last date to apply is December 30, 2021.

The dates of Preliminary and Main exams will be announced later, the official notification read.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 – Vacancy details:

Stenographer Grade 2 - 108

Stenographer Grade 3 - 205

Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff) - 11

Assistant Grade 3 - 910

Assistant Grade 3 (English Knowing) - 21

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. The age limit for women and other reserved candidates is 45 years.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit official website at mphc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment / Result button available on homepage

Step 3: Click on Online Application Forms / Admit Cards

Step 4: Click on Registration and enter details to create user ID and password

Step 5: After registration, fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee using online mode

