NABARD Recruitment 2021: Application process for 153 posts ends today, Hurry up!

NABARD Recruitment 2021: August 7 is the last day to apply for 153 posts. The NABARD had recently invited applications from eligible candidates for its recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for Assistant Manager posts in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development can do the same by Saturday. As per the updates, the recruitment drive will fill up 153 positions in Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) or Rajbhasha Service.

As per the updates, the online exam will be held on September 18, 2021. The age limit of interested candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2021. Selected candidates will receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance. As of now, the monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 70,000.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fees is Rs 150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and Rs 800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Selection process

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Age limit

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 35,150 and will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance etc. At present, the initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 70,000.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Eligible candidates should visit the official website of NABARD which is nabard.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘NABARD Grade A posts’

3. Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to fill in the required details