NABARD Recruitment

NABARD Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for several vacancies announced at nabard.org, details here

Check details about the number of vacancies and remuneration per month.

Representational Image

NABARD Recruitment 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications from interested Indian candidates to fill up vacancies of 'Specialist Consultants'.

According to the official notification released on www.nabard.org, NABARD has invited only ONLINE applications for engagement of Specialist Consultants on a contract basis at its Head Office in Mumbai. 

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

The applications have been invited for the following posts:

  • Chief Technology Officer -- 1
  • Chief Risk Manager -- 1
  • Data Designer -- 1
  • Lead BI designer -- 1
  • ETL Designer -- 1
  • Specialist Officer (Legal) -- 1

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Remuneration/month

  • Chief Technology Officer -- Rs 3.75 lakh
  • Chief Risk Manager -- Rs 3.25 lakh
  • Data Designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • Lead BI designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • ETL Designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • Specialist Officer (Legal) -- Rs 1.50 lakh

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Last date

The registration process is underway since December 2 and is going to end on December 19. 

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

