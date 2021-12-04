हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NABARD Recruitment

NABARD Recruitment: Vacancies announced for Specialist Consultants on nabard.org, here's all you need to know

Candidates can apply till December 19, 2021. 

NABARD Recruitment: Vacancies announced for Specialist Consultants on nabard.org, here&#039;s all you need to know
Representational Image (Pixabay)

NABARD Recruitment 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced several vacancies for 'Specialist Consultants' and has invited applications from interested Indian candidates.

NABARD, which is wholly owned by the Government of India, has invited only ONLINE applications for engagement of Specialist Consultants on contract
basis at its Head Office in Mumbai. 

The official notification has been released on www.nabard.org and the registration process is underway since December 2. 

Candidates can check all the important details below.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The ONLINE applications have been invited for the following posts:

  • Chief Technology Officer -- 1
  • Chief Risk Manager -- 1
  • Data Designer -- 1
  • Lead BI designer -- 1
  • ETL Designer -- 1
  • Specialist Officer (Legal) -- 1

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Remuneration (per month)

  • Chief Technology Officer -- Rs 3.75 lakh
  • Chief Risk Manager -- Rs 3.25 lakh
  • Data Designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • Lead BI designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • ETL Designer -- Rs 2.50 lakh
  • Specialist Officer (Legal) -- Rs 1.50 lakh

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates can apply only ONLINE on the NABARD website www.nabard.org till December 19, 2021. 

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Click to check official notification

