NCERT Recruitment 2021: CIET invites applications for various posts, check last date and other details

New Delhi: The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for various posts.

The selected candidates will work for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs) as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020.

The appointments are purely contractual and initially till March 31, 2022, and likely to be extended, subject to the project continuity and satisfactory performance by the candidates.

Name of the post, number of vacancies and salary?

Senior Technical Consultant

2 vacancies, Salary - Rs 60,000 per month (consolidated)

Technical Consultant

10 vacancies, Salary - Rs 45,000 per month

Data Science Specialist

2 vacancies, Salary - Rs 45,000 per month

Data Analyst (Data Management, Analysis, Reporting)

2 vacancies, Salary - Rs 45,000 per month

Mobile Apps Specialist

2 vacancies, Salary - Rs 45,000 per month

Social Media Manager

2 vacancies, Salary - Rs 45,000 per month

Graphic Designer

3 vacancies, Salary - Rs 35,000 per month

Accountant

1 vacancy, Salary - Rs 35,000

Office Assistant

1 vacancy, Salary - Rs 25,000 per month

Where to apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the Google form at https://forms.gle/JJrRnmGz7Z5ytDYn6

Last date to apply?

The last date to apply is June 23, 2021.

Click here to check official notification and qualification details