NCERT Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at ncert.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the position of Sr Consultant, Consultant and other vacancies. NCERT is looking to fill up 54 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- ncert.nic.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply is January 15, 2022.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post: Senior Consultant (Academic)- 6

Consultant (Academic)- 29

Project Associate/Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate- 5

Junior Project Fellow- 12

Office Assistant - 1

Accountant- 1

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale (Per Month)

Senior Consultant (Academic)- Rs 60,000

Consultant (Academic)- Rs 45,000

Project Associate/Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate- Rs 30,000

Junior Project Fellow- Rs 23,000

Office Assistant- Rs 25,000

Accountant- Rs 25,000

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Consultant (Academic): Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and five years of experience.

Consultant (Academic): Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience.

PA/SA/SRA: Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from recognized university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience

Junior Project Fellow: Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Office Assistant: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

Accountant: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

The candidates can apply for the recruitment drive online through the Official website- ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview. The candidates can check rest of the details here- Detailed Notification

