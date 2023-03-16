NEET, JEE, CUET To Be Merged Soon? Here’s What UGC Chairman Jagadeesh Kumar Says- Check Latest Update

New Delhi: NEET, JEE, And CUET are 3 of the most important exams in India. Recently in an interview, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar shared that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts. Last year, the exam was conducted in two shifts. He also said that the plans for its merger with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance. UGC Chairman said the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are prepared to ensure that the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch-free. He said, “I agree there were several glitches during the exam last time but this year all issues have been ironed out. Keeping in mind the experience of the students, a plan has been chalked out and we are ready to ensure that the candidates just have to worry about the exam and not any glitches."

The UGC had declared in March of last year that all central universities would conduct undergraduate admissions using a common entrance test and not based on class 12 grades.

The NTA had to cancel the exam at several centers during the first administration of the CUET-UG, which took place in July of last year. Several students were turned away from centers even though some were advised of the cancellation the night before the exam.

CUET, JEE, NEET Merger

Chairman Kumar responded when asked if it was conceivable to combine the CUET with the engineering entrance test JEE and the medical entrance exam NEET "It is undoubtedly feasible. The specifics are still being worked out, but whenever the merger occurs, notice will be given to the students at least two years in ahead, allowing them to make preparations."

CUET Exam Date

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31. The CUET UG 2023 application correction window will be activated from April 1-April 3. The exam city for CUET 2023 will be released on April 30. Whereas the deadline for submitting an online application for the Common University Entrance Exam (UG) - 2023 has been extended. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 12. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.