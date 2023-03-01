NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins Today At neet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 application form will release today, March 1. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will commence NEET 2023 registrations today. However, the NEET registration timetable has yet to be formally released. Those interested in applying for NEET 2023 can keep watching the official website-neet.nta.nic.in-for updates. The NEET Exam Date 2023 has already been declared via the NTA exam calendar 2023. The NEET 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023, as planned. Based on the syllabi for Classes 11 and 12, the NEET 2023 syllabus mostly contains topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The Testing Agency will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance exam on May 7, 2023. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

NEET 2023 Syllabus Based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi, the NEET 2023 syllabus primarily covers courses from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Students should be aware that the NEET 2023 syllabus has not been lowered and that the exam will cover material from the previous year's programme.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to fill application form

Step 1- NEET 2023 Registration. At the very first step, the candidates need to generate the login credentials with the help of the official website of NEET NTA.

Step 2- Filling NEET 2023 Application Form.

Step 3 – Uploading Documents.

Step 4 – Payment of NEET 2023 Application Fee.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

-The minimum age is 17 years and no upper age limit.

-Intermediate appearing or passed.

-Science stream with biology as the main subject.

-Open-category students must have 50% or above in Intermediate, while reserved-category students must have 40% or above in Intermediate.

NEET UG 2023: Necessary Things For The Registration

- A valid mobile number

- A valid email ID

- Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,

- Postcard-size Photograph,

- Signature,

- Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,

- Category Certificate (if applicable),

- Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),

- PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

- Class 10 pass certificate

NEET UG 2023: Application Form Fee

- General/UR – ₹1600

- EWS/OBC – ₹1500

- SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – ₹900

