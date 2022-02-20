NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for Managerial posts. NHAI is looking to fill up 34 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 9, 2022.

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post

Manager (Tech): 31 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other criteria here- Detailed Notification

NHAI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates will have to apply online and then send their filled up application form along with other related documents to DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075 before March 24, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHAI.

