NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Check current openings for GM, DGM and other posts

New Delhi: The National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has invited applications for various posts including General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager and Junior Manager on a deputation and contract basis.

Applications are invited from interested candidates working in Central Government ministries/departments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, State Government departments and State Government public undertakings (as applicable).

Name of posts and number of vacancies:

Deputy Manager (T/P) -- 20 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Fin) -- 5 vacancies

Manager (T/P) -- 20 vacancies

Manager (Fin) -- 5 vacancies

Manager (Legal) -- 1 vacancy

Assistant Manager (HR) -- 2 vacancies

Junior Manager (HR) -- 6 vacancies

Junior Manager (Legal) -- 1 vacancy

Junior Manager (Rajbhasha) -- 1 vacancy

Last date: The interested candidates can submit their applications by June 30 (6 PM).

Click here for more details.



