हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Health Mission (NHM)

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3393 Mid-Level Health Provider posts on cfw.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link to register

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- cfw.ap.nic.in. 

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3393 Mid-Level Health Provider posts on cfw.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link to register
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Health Mission Andhra Pradesh (NHM AP) has invited applications for its 2021 recruitment drive. NHM AP has issued notification for the post of Mid Level Health Provider. Over 3393 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

It may be noted that the recruitment notification has been released by the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- cfw.ap.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is November 6, 2021.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification, check eligibility criteria and other details before applying for the post. 

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • MHLP 2021 application starts- October 23, 2021
  • Last date to apply- November 6, 2021
  • Publication of Provisional Merit List- November 10, 2021
  • Last date to receive objection on Provisional Merit List- November 12, 2021
  • Publication of Final Merit List- November 15, 2021
  • Publication of Provisional Selection List- November 19, 2021
  • Last date to receive objection on Provisional Selection List- November 21, 2021
  • Publication of Final Selection List- November 24, 2021
  • Counselling Schedule- November 27 to 30, 2021 

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam- 633
  • East Godavari, West Godavari & Krishna- 1003
  • Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam- 786
  • Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur & Kurnool- 971

NHM AP Recruitment 2021 Official Notification

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not have completed 35 years of age as of October 21, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules. 

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed their B.Sc. in Nursing from any recognized university that is also registered in the AP Nursing Council and should also have completed the CPCH as an integrated certificate programme during their B.Sc. 

NHM AP Recruitment 2021 Direct Link To Apply

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website- cfw.ap.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the notification that says, "Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for filling up Mid-Level Health Providers in Sub Center-Health and Wellness Centres"

Step 3. In the next window, click on "MLHP Online Application (Please Click Here)" link 

Step 4. Fill the application form with the necessary details

Step 5. Click on submit and download the application form for future reference 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Health Mission (NHM)Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission DirectorateNational Health MissionAndhra PradeshGovernment jobsarkari naukrijob alertmedical jobsJobs in India
Next
Story

MLHP AP Recruitment 2021: 3393 vacancies for Mid Level Health Provider announced, apply before THIS date

Must Watch

PT4M36S

What were the reasons for India's defeat in T20 WC held in Dubai?