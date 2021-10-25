NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3393 Mid-Level Health Provider posts on cfw.ap.nic.in, here’s direct link to register

New Delhi: The National Health Mission Andhra Pradesh (NHM AP) has invited applications for its 2021 recruitment drive. NHM AP has issued notification for the post of Mid Level Health Provider. Over 3393 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

It may be noted that the recruitment notification has been released by the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- cfw.ap.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is November 6, 2021.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification, check eligibility criteria and other details before applying for the post.

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Important dates

MHLP 2021 application starts- October 23, 2021

Last date to apply- November 6, 2021

Publication of Provisional Merit List- November 10, 2021

Last date to receive objection on Provisional Merit List- November 12, 2021

Publication of Final Merit List- November 15, 2021

Publication of Provisional Selection List- November 19, 2021

Last date to receive objection on Provisional Selection List- November 21, 2021

Publication of Final Selection List- November 24, 2021

Counselling Schedule- November 27 to 30, 2021

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam- 633

East Godavari, West Godavari & Krishna- 1003

Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam- 786

Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur & Kurnool- 971

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not have completed 35 years of age as of October 21, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed their B.Sc. in Nursing from any recognized university that is also registered in the AP Nursing Council and should also have completed the CPCH as an integrated certificate programme during their B.Sc.

NHM AP Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website- cfw.ap.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the notification that says, "Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for filling up Mid-Level Health Providers in Sub Center-Health and Wellness Centres"

Step 3. In the next window, click on "MLHP Online Application (Please Click Here)" link

Step 4. Fill the application form with the necessary details

Step 5. Click on submit and download the application form for future reference

