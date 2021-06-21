हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Health Mission (NHM)

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2800 Community Health Officer posts here, check details

National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has invited applications for the post of 2800 Community Health Officers (CHO).

Representational Image

New Delhi: National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has invited applications for the post of 2800 Community Health Officers (CHO).

NHM UP has released an official notification on its website inviting applications for over 2800 Community Health Officers (CHO) posts for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM- upnrhm.gov.in. 

Important dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: June 30, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: July 20, 2021

Important details:

Post: Community Health Officer (CHO) 

No. of Vacancy: 2800     

Pay Scale: 25000/- Per Month

Age Limit: 35 years

Read complete notification here

Eligibility Criteria: 

Candidates should have General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognised institute/ B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognised Institute/ University. 

Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have a valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application. 

