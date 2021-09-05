NHPC Recruitment 2021: Hydropower PSU announces vacancies for various posts, pay scale up to Rs 1.8 lakh per month

NHPC Recruitment 2021: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, a PSU and the biggest hydropower company in India, has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various posts.

Applications are invited for Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Junior Engineer in various disciplines and Senior Accountant posts.

Interested candidates can apply for the job on NHPC’s official website on nhpcindia.com.

The application process started on September 1. The last date to apply is September 30 (11:55 pm).

NHPC Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details with Age Limit:

Senior Medical Officer (33 years) – 13 vacancies

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (35 years) – 7 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) (30 years) – 68 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (30 years) – 34 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (30 years) – 31 vacancies

Sr. Accountant (30 years) – 20 vacancies

NHPC Recruitment 2021 – Salary / Pay Scale:

Senior Medical Officer – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer – Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Sr. Accountant - Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

NHPC Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Step 1: Visit to nhpcindia.com & apply through online application portal available in the section “Career”.

Step 2: Fill the Online application form with relevant details and submit. After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.

Step 3: Scanned copies of relevant documents, photograph and signature should be uploaded.

Step 4: Take out the print of the registration form generated by the system in duplicate with Unique application ID for future references.