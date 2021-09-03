NIACL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative Officers posts with salary upto Rs 62000 here

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Limited has invited applications for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) in Scale I. The PSU has released a total of 300 vacancies in the company.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the online registration for the job started on September 1 and the last date to apply is September 21, 2021.

The candidates can apply on the company’s official website- newindia.co.in. On the official website the candidates need to apply in the Recruitment Section by clickingn on the "APPLY ONLINE" option.

NIACL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years old as on April 1, 2021 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd April, 1991 and not later than 1st April, 2000.

NIACL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

The candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline.

NIACL Recruitment 2021: Salary

Basic pay of Rs 32,795 in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable.

Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers.

NIACL Recruitment 2021: Other benefits

Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. will also be given.

