NIC Recruitment 2023: Bumper Vacancies! Apply For 598 Posts On nielit.gov.in, Direct Link Here

NIC Recruitment 2023: The National Informatics Centre is conducting the application process for NIC Recruitment 2023 for over 590 posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Scientists, Technical Assistants etc posts on the official website- nielit.gov.in. Candidates can check various eligibility criteria like age limit, educational qualification and other information on the official below.

NIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of online application: March 4, 2023

Last date to apply for NIC recruitment: April 4, 2023

NIC Recruitment Exam 2023 Date: To be announced

NIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

The National Informatics Centre is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 598 vacancies in the organisation. The vacancy details are as follows-

Scientist B Group A: 71posts

Scientist Officer/ Engineer: 196 posts

Scientist/ Technical Assistant: 331 posts

NIC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different and interested candidates can check the required educational qualification, and age limit for the posts they wish to apply for in the official notification here. Candidates must note that no experience is required to apply for any posts offered by the NIC.

NIC Recruitment Salary Details

Scientist-‘B’: Rs. 56100- Rs.177500

Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB: Rs. 44900- Rs.142400

Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’: Rs. 35400- Rs.112400

NIC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee, however, SC/ST/PWD/WOMEN candidates are exempted from fee payment.

NIC Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Visit the official website of NIC - nielit.gov.in

Now on the homepage, click on the 'Main Website' tab

Now, click on the 'Recruiment' link provided

Then click on the link that reads "Scientific and Technical Posts to be filled up on direct recruitment basis in NIC. Click here for Detailed Advertisement and Apply online"

In the newly opened tab, click on 'Register to apply'

A new tab will open, fill in your details like Name, e-mail address etc

Now, log in with the system-generated registration number and password

Fill out the NIC Recruitment 2023 application form

Pay the application fee if applicable

Submit the application form and download the application form for future reference

NIC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a written examination and interview for Scientist B and Scientific Officer / Engineer-SB Posts and only through a written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant - A Post.

The written examination will be in online mode and the question paper would consist of 120 nos. of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to be answered in a maximum time of 3 hours. The medium of written examination shall be in English only.