NMDC Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies for managers, details here

New Delhi: National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd has invited applications from candidates for its upcoming Tokisud North Coal Mine, Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand state. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website nmdc.co.in/careers

This recruitment drive will fill 21 vacancies in the organization. The application process is underway and the last day to apply is Wednesday (June 16).

Posts offered in the NMDC Recruitment drive:

1. Deputy General Manager

2. Asst. General Manager

3. Senior Manager

4. Manager

5. Deputy Manager

6. Junior Officer

7. Shot Firer

Age Limit:

Age limit for the post of Deputy General 52 years. For the post of Asst. General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager 45 years.

For the post of Junior officer 35 years. For the post of Shot Firer 30 years.

Application fee:

Candidates will need to pay Rs 500 application fee for Executive Grade Posts. There is Rs 250 fees for Supervisory Grade Posts and Rs 150 for Workman Grade Posts.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the Application Fee.

Selection process:

For the Post of Executives Grade candidates will be selected through personal interviews.

For the Post of Supervisors and Non-Executives, there will be a Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test for Supervisors, and for the post of NonExecutive, the mode of selection will be Written Test and Skill Test.

For educational qualification, experience and pay scale check the notification on the official website of NMDC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/

