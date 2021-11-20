हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at ntpc.co.in, salary up to Rs 60,000, check details here

Representational Image

New Delhi: India's largest power utility, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical and Civil 'Engineering' for its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project in Chamoli (Uttarakhand).

NTPC has issued a notification for the recruitment of individuals on a Fixed Term basis for a period of 4 years and 1 year extendable up to a further 3 years based on performance. 

Interested and eligible candidates can check the advertisement released on NTPC's official website- ntpc.co.in. The last date of receipt of the application is November 30, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts 
  • Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts 

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

  • Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 35 years
  • Executive (Hydro) Civil: 35 years

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary 

A fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC) and HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Qualification

  • Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.
  • Executive (Hydro) Civil: BE/BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

Click here for NTPC Recruitment 2021 advertisement

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Experience Requirement

  • Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.
  • Executive (Hydro) Civil: 1 year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

