NTPC Recruitment 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for Executive, Specialist positions ends soon, salary up to Rs 71,000

NTPC has invited applications for various Executive and Specialist positions for experienced Engineers. The company is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Safety, IT & Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of 3 years.

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The deadline to apply for recruitment against various positions at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is about to end soon.

The application window opened on April 1 and the last date to apply is April 15, 2021. Candidates have, therefore, less than two days to apply for the posts advertised.

NTPC has invited applications for various Executive and Specialist positions for experienced Engineers.

The company is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Safety, IT & Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of 3 years.

A total of 35 vacancies have been released for various posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official recruitment portal of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 – Post Details:

1. Executive (Safety) – 25 posts

2. Executive (IT – Data Centre / Data Recovery) – 8 posts

3. Senior Executive (Solar) – 1 post

4. Specialist (Solar) – 1 post

NTPC Recruitment 2021 – Salary and benefits:

Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated fixed monthly pay of Rs 71,000.

The salary for Senior Executive (Solar) and Specialist (Solar) will be decided on the basis of nature of experience and technical expertise.

In addition, medical facilities and HRA or company accommodation will also be provided.

Direct Link to detailed notification of NTPC Recruitment 2021

