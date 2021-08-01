हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies available for Executive, Senior Executive posts, check last date and other details

The eligible candidates can apply through NTPC's official website. 

New Delhi: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has announced several vacancies for Executive and Senior Executive posts. The Indian government-owned electric utility company has informed that the interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at ntpc.co.in

Number of posts and qualifications:

Executive (Commercial, 14 posts): Degree in Engineering (in any discipline) with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Management/MBA or equivalent.

Executive (Consultancy, 1 post) for O & M: BE/BTech in Mechanical or Power Engineering with at least 60 % marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Engineering (1 post): BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring (1 post): BE/BTech in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University. Candidates having a diploma in Project Management/MBA will have an added advantage.

Executive (Business Analyst, 1 post): Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Clean Technologies, 1 post): Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60% marks along with MTech/PhD in the energy domain will be preferred.

Senior Executive (Solar, 1 post): Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary, 1 post): Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication, 1 post): Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognized University/Institute.

Here's how to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can visit NTPC's official website at www.ntpccareers.net or www.ntpc.co.in to apply online. 

Last date:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply till August 6, 2021.

Click here to check the official advertisement
 

