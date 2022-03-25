हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications for various Executive posts to begin today at careers.ntpc.co.in, details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications for various Executive posts to begin today at careers.ntpc.co.in, details here

New Delhi: NTPC has invited applications from eligible individuals for the posts of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M), Executive (Operations-Power Trading) and Executive (Business Development-Power Trading). The company is looking to fill up 55 vacancies through thai recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is April 08, 2022. 

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 25, 2022
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 08, 2022
  • Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 08, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) - 50          
  • Executive (Operations-Power Trading) - 04
  • Post: Executive (Business Development-Power Trading) - 01

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Executive (CCPP): Candidate must have a 2-year experience in relevant Area
  • Executive (O&M): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area
  • Executive (Power Trading): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-           
  • For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

Candidates can pay examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

Candidates may apply online through the NTPC Official website careers.ntpc.co.in. Check the official notification here for further updates- OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Tags:
NTPCNTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
