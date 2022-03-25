NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications for various Executive posts to begin today at careers.ntpc.co.in, details here

New Delhi: NTPC has invited applications from eligible individuals for the posts of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M), Executive (Operations-Power Trading) and Executive (Business Development-Power Trading). The company is looking to fill up 55 vacancies through thai recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is April 08, 2022.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 25, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 08, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) - 50

Executive (Operations-Power Trading) - 04

Post: Executive (Business Development-Power Trading) - 01

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive (CCPP): Candidate must have a 2-year experience in relevant Area

Executive (O&M): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area

Executive (Power Trading): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

Candidates can pay examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates may apply online through the NTPC Official website careers.ntpc.co.in. Check the official notification here for further updates- OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

