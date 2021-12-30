NTPC Recruitment: Apply for assistant law officer posts, check salary and other details

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for hiring Assistant law officers. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The last day to apply for the Assistant law officers posts at the E0 level is January 7, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 10 vacancies in the organization.

NTPC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB or equivalent – full time degree from recognized Indian university/institute) with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/PWD candidates). Candidates are also required to be registered with the Bar Council.

Candidates must have appeared for CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) Post Graduate programme (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities).

NTPC Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

Read the official notification here.

As per the official notification, "Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on CLAT-2021 Post Graduate programme performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC. Further, the candidates will be extended “Offer of Appointment” subject to meeting the advertised eligibility criteria. Please note that CLAT score of any other year or score of any other examination will not be considered."

NTPC Recruitment: Pay scale

E0 Level: Rs 30000/-120000/- at the basic pay of Rs 30000/-

