हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2,00,000, check details

The registration has begun and will continue till September 2, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2,00,000, check details
Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for recruitment of Medical Specialists (General Medicine, Pediatrics) and Assistant Officer (Finance). The Indian government-owned electric utility company has informed that the interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at https://www.ntpccareers.net

The registration has begun and interested candidates can apply till September 2, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists (General Medicine) 

Qualification: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine
Age Limit: 37
Job profile: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor
Experience requirement: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor
Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists (Pediatrics) 

Qualification: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine
Age Limit: 37
Job profile: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/DNB.
Experience requirement: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/MS/DNB.
Pay Scale: Rs 80,000 – Rs 2,00,000

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Officer 

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA.
Age Limit: 30
Job profile: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).
Experience requirement: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000

Click here to check the official notification

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPCNTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2021Jobs
Next
Story

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Golden chance for Engineering graduates to join Army, here's how to apply

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Badhir News: America's weapons now in the hands of Taliban! - watch major news stories