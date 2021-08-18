NTPC Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2,00,000, check details

New Delhi: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for recruitment of Medical Specialists (General Medicine, Pediatrics) and Assistant Officer (Finance). The Indian government-owned electric utility company has informed that the interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at https://www.ntpccareers.net.

The registration has begun and interested candidates can apply till September 2, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists (General Medicine)

Qualification: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

Age Limit: 37

Job profile: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor

Experience requirement: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor

Pay Scale: Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists (Pediatrics)

Qualification: MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine

Age Limit: 37

Job profile: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/DNB.

Experience requirement: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/MS/DNB.

Pay Scale: Rs 80,000 – Rs 2,00,000

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Officer

Qualification: Qualified CA or ICWA.

Age Limit: 30

Job profile: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant area (excluding training period, if any).

Experience requirement: Post qualification experience in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization/ organization of repute.

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000

Click here to check the official notification

