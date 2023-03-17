Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 Out On odishapolice.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 Direct Link: Odisha Police State Selection Board has declared Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 today, March 17. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha police recruitment written examination for the post of constable (Civil) can check their results on the official website- odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates can check their Odisha Police Constable result from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download the Odisha Police Constable Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on your respective districts like Cuttack, Deogarh, etc

Step 3: Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 PDF will appear on your screen, download it

Step 4: Check the PDF for your name and save it for future reference

Candidates who are declared qualified in : Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 will now be required to appear for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test as per the details mentioned on the exam notification panel. Admit Cards for the Odisha Police PE Test 2023 will be released soon.