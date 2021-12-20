हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OPSC Recruitment

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts on opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply on the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. 

Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts on opsc.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts for 17 standalone Government Higher Secondary Schools. Interested candidates can apply on the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill 335 PGT vacancies. The last day to register for the posts is January 2, 2022. It is to be noted that registered candidates can submit the online applications till January 9, 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 400. SC/ST/PwD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees. 

Here’s the direct link to official notification

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of career assessment and personality test/interview.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website on opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on “Apply Online”. 

3. Under “Post Graduate Teacher” vacancies”, click on ‘New User’ tab. 

4. Read instructions carefully before applying. 

5. Login and then fill the application form. 

6. Upload documents and pay the application fees. 

7. Download and take a printout for further use. 

