Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Applications invited for Junior Engineer and Assistant Technician posts, check details

Interested candidates are required to apply ONLINE. 

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for several Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer posts. The vacancies have been announced for the positions in the work person category at Oil India Limited (OIL), Pipeline Sphere, Assam. The applications have been invited from candidates ONLY from the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kaliabor, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar. 

Check all thee details below:

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of Posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 18
Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- 02
Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- 14
Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 12
Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- 04
Junior Engineer (Civil) -- 02
Junior Engineer (Operations) -- 10

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Pay Scale 

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000
Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
Junior Engineer (Civil) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000
Junior Engineer (Operations) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Age limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years for all categories and a maximum of 30 years. Age relaxation to persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as per Government of India directives. 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - How to apply

Interested candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Last date

Eligible candidates can apply till September 21 (11.59 PM).

Check the official notification here

