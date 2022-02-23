Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts on oil-india.com, details here

New Delhi: Oil India Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for various Group B and Group C posts. The organisation is looking to fill up 55 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is March 15, 2022.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin from: February 21, 2022

The online application will end on: March 15, 2022

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager: 1 Post

Superintending Engineer: 2 Post

Superintending Medical Officer: 2 Post

Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

Senior Officer: 43 Post

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Audit: 5 Post

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Manager (ERP-HR): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience.

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations.

Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Officer (Civil): Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation

Engineering etc.)

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com. Before applying, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below:

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General/ OBC (NCL):Rs 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

