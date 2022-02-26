Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at oil-india.com, check details here

New Delhi: Oil India Limited is looking to fill various Group B and Group C posts and has issued a notification for the same. The company has released a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for 55 vacant posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is March 15, 2022.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin from: February 21, 2022

The online application will end on: March 15, 2022

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager: 1 Post

Superintending Engineer: 2 Post

Superintending Medical Officer: 2 Post

Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

Senior Officer: 43 Post

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Audit: 5 Post

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Manager (ERP-HR): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience.

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations.

Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Officer (Civil): Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation

Engineering etc.)

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com. Before applying, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below:

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General/ OBC (NCL):Rs 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

