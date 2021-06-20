हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ONGC job

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for executive, non-executive posts at opalindia.in, check details

ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive Posts. OPAL on Friday released a notification for the recruitment of the posts. 

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for executive, non-executive posts at opalindia.in, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive Posts. OPAL on Friday released a notification for the recruitment of the posts. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on OPAL’s official website- opalindia.in.

Candidates need to note that the last date submitting online application is July 7, 2021. Additionally, the candidates can visit the official website to read the complete notification and check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary and other details. 

Important dates:

  • Starting date of online application – June 17, 2021 
  • Last date of online application – July 7, 2021

Vacancy details:

  • Executive Levels – 25 posts
  • Non-Executive – 06 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates can check the qualification through the link.

Direct link to check full notification

Here’s how you can apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through OPAL’s website- www.opalindia from June 17 to July 7, 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ONGC jobRecruitment 2021
Next
Story

NCERT Recruitment 2021: CIET invites applications for various posts, check last date and other details

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?