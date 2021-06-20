ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for executive, non-executive posts at opalindia.in, check details

New Delhi: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive Posts. OPAL on Friday released a notification for the recruitment of the posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on OPAL’s official website- opalindia.in.

Candidates need to note that the last date submitting online application is July 7, 2021. Additionally, the candidates can visit the official website to read the complete notification and check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary and other details.

Important dates:

Starting date of online application – June 17, 2021

Last date of online application – July 7, 2021

Vacancy details:

Executive Levels – 25 posts

Non-Executive – 06 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates can check the qualification through the link.

Here’s how you can apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through OPAL’s website- www.opalindia from June 17 to July 7, 2021.

Live TV