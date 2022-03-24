ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at ongcindia.com, check details here

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Ahmedabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants posts. This recruitment drive will fill 36 vacancies in Surface Team and Engineering Services disciplines.

The interested and eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website- ongcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is March 30, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant: 14 posts

Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

As per the official notice, “Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as noneditable file on or before 30/03/2022.”

