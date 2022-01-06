हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at ongcindia.com; Direct link to apply, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ONGC- www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at ongcindia.com; Direct link to apply, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued notification for the recruitment of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts. The organisation has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 21 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ONGC- www.ongcindia.com. The registration process for the ONGC Recruitment has already commenced from December 15, 2021, and will close on January 4, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

  • The registration process commenced on December 15, 2021.
  • The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is January 4, 2022. 

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • HR Executive: 15
  • Public Relations Officer: 6

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • Unreserved/EWS: 30 years
  • OBC (NCL): 33 years
  • SC/ST: 35 years
  • PWBD:40 years

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

HR Executive post- Candidates must have an MBA with specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or a minimum of 2 years full-time post-graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks. 

Public Relations Officer post- Candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with a minimum of 60%.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved candidates such as General, EWS, and OBC are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee, while candidates belonging to the reserved categories are exempted from this. 

Apply Online For ONGC Recruitment 2022 Here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ONGC RecruitmentONGC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on pswr.bhel.com, check details here

Must Watch

PT3M26S

PM Modi's Security Lapse: PM Modi's route info was leaked- BJP