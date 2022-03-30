हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for various vacancies released at ongcindia.com, details here

A detailed notification has been issued on ONGC's official website at https://www.ongcindia.com.

Representational Image

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Ahmedabad has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from experienced retired ONGC personnel from the Production and Electrical disciplines.

According to the notification issued at ONGC's official website at https://www.ongcindia.com, today (March 30) is the last date to apply.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants for Surface Team and Engineering Services on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Junior Consultant: 14 posts
  • Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Monthly remuneration

  • Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66,000
  • Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40,000

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Maximum 65 years.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Official notification

It is notable that the date, venue and reporting time for the written test and interview will be intimated to shortlisted candidates through e-mails.

