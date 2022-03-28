ONGC Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 36 vacancies released at ongcindia.com - know details here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Ahmedabad has announced as many as 36 vacancies and has invited applications from experienced retired ONGC personnel from Production and Electrical disciplines.

According to the notification issued at ONGC's official website at https://www.ongcindia.com, the recruitment drive is being held for Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants for Surface Team and Engineering Services on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Junior Consultant: 14 posts

14 posts Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria?

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Monthly remuneration?

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66,000

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40,000

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply?

The last date to apply is March 30, 2022.

Date, venue and reporting time for written test and interview will be intimated to shortlisted candidates through e-mails.

