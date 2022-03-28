हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 36 vacancies released at ongcindia.com - know details here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is March 30.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 36 vacancies released at ongcindia.com - know details here
Representational Image (ANI)

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Ahmedabad has announced as many as 36 vacancies and has invited applications from experienced retired ONGC personnel from Production and Electrical disciplines.

According to the notification issued at ONGC's official website at https://www.ongcindia.com, the recruitment drive is being held for Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants for Surface Team and Engineering Services on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

  • Junior Consultant: 14 posts
  • Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria?

  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Monthly remuneration?

  • Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66,000
  • Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40,000

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply?

The last date to apply is March 30, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Official notification

Date, venue and reporting time for written test and interview will be intimated to shortlisted candidates through e-mails.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ONGC RecruitmentONGC Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022Government jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

RBI Grade A, Grade B Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at rbi.org.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT13M

Breaking News: Muslim youth murdered in UP's Kushminagar