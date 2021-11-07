OPSC Recruitment 2021: 1871 vacancies for Medical Officer announced, check important dates here

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced openings for Medical Officer (Asst Surgeon) posts in Group A. The candidates will be selected to Medical & Health Services Cadre under Health & Family Welfare Department.

A total of 1871 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The candidate must possess MBBS degree to be eligible to apply for the post.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment – Age Limit:

Minimum age - 21 years and Maximum age - 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Candidates born not earlier than 2 January 1989 and not later than 1 January 2000 will be eligible. Certain age relaxations will be applicable as per government rules.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment – How to apply:

Candidates can apply online application form on opsc.gov.in. They will be required to fill all required details and upload relevant documents.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment – Important dates:

Start date of online registration: November 12

Last date of online registration: December 13

Last date for submission of registered online application: December 20

