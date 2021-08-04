OPSC Recruitment 2021: Over 1500 Medical Officer vacancies notified, check eligibility here

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to fill up over 1500 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A of the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre.

A total of 1586 vacancies have been notified. It is a special drive under which only candidates belonging to the SC and ST category would be eligible.

The remuneration of the selected candidates will be as per Pay Matrix of Level 12, Cell 1 of OSRP Rules.

Out of the total, 585 vacancies are reserved for SC candidates while 1001 are reserved for ST candidates.

How to apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

Interested candidates can apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment through the official website at opsc.gov.in. No other mode of application will be entertained, the Commission said in the notification.

The online registration will start on August 7, 2021. The last date to apply is August 21.

Age Limit for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

21 years to 37 years. Certain relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Selection process for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

The recruitment of the candidates through the special drive will be done on the basis of a written exam only.

Pattern of written exam:

The written exam will consist of one paper of 3 hours duration having 200 questions carrying 1 mark each.

The examination will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

