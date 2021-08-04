हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OPSC Recruitment 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Over 1500 Medical Officer vacancies notified, check eligibility here

Interested candidates can apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment through the official website at opsc.gov.in. 

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Over 1500 Medical Officer vacancies notified, check eligibility here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to fill up over 1500 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A of the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre.

A total of 1586 vacancies have been notified. It is a special drive under which only candidates belonging to the SC and ST category would be eligible.

The remuneration of the selected candidates will be as per Pay Matrix of Level 12, Cell 1 of OSRP Rules.

Out of the total, 585 vacancies are reserved for SC candidates while 1001 are reserved for ST candidates.

How to apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

Interested candidates can apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment through the official website at opsc.gov.in. No other mode of application will be entertained, the Commission said in the notification.

The online registration will start on August 7, 2021. The last date to apply is August 21.

Age Limit for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

21 years to 37 years. Certain relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Selection process for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

The recruitment of the candidates through the special drive will be done on the basis of a written exam only.

Pattern of written exam:

The written exam will consist of one paper of 3 hours duration having 200 questions carrying 1 mark each.

The examination will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open, apply for over 1600 apprentice posts

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OPSC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021OPSCOdisha Public Service CommissionMedical officer
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment: CDS II 2021 notification released @upsc.gov.in, check direct link and other details

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar releases the trailer of 'Bell Bottom'