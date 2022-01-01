PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer, other posts on pnbindia.in, details here

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. The bank is looking to fill up 6 posts in the organization.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 10, 2022.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Other Details

The interested candidates will be needed to send the filled-up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.

