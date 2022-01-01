हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer, other posts on pnbindia.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer, other posts on pnbindia.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. The bank is looking to fill up 6 posts in the organization.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 10, 2022. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post
  • Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post
  • Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post
  • Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post
  • Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post
  • Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Other Details 

The interested candidates will be needed to send the filled-up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021PNB Recruitment 2021Punjab National BankPNB RecruitmentPNB Manager interviewBank jobsJobs in India
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT12M44S

An inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine