PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer, other posts on pnbindia.in, details here

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. The bank is looking to fill up 6 posts in the organization.
Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 10, 2022.
PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post
PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification
PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications.
PNB Recruitment 2022: Other Details
The interested candidates will be needed to send the filled-up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.