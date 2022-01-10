हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Recruitment 2021

PNB Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day to apply for various posts on pnbindia.in, details here

The candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in.

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank is looking to recruit eligible individuals for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. The bank is looking to fill up 6 vacancies in the organization.

The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is January 10, 2022. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Other Details 

The interested candidates will be needed to send the filled-up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.

