Police Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan begins registration for over 4,000 vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Police Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Police on Wednesday (November 10, 2021) started registration to recruit over 4,000 constables and invited ONLINE applications from interested candidates. According to the advertisement released on police.rajasthan.gov.in, as many as 4,438 vacancies have been announced.

Scroll down to check all the important details.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

The recruitment drive is being conducted for interested men and women candidates for the following posts:

Constable General

Constable General (TSP Area)

Constable Tele-Communication

Constable Driver

Constable Driver (TSP Area)

Constable Band TSP Area

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates?

Online registration has started on November 10, 2021.

The registration process will continue till December 3, 2021.

The offline written exam is most likely to be held in December 2021 or January 2022.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications?

Candidates who have passed Class 10th or Class 12th can apply.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

As on January 1, 2022:

Constable Male General/Tele Comm./Band - 18-23 years

Constable Female General/Tele Comm./Band - 18-28 years

Constable Driver - 18-26 years

Constable Driver Female - 18-31 years

