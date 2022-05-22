Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has announced fresh vacancies and has released a detailed notification on its official website at www.powergrid.in. As per the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Assistant Officer Trainee (Law).

Interested candidates can scroll down to check eligibility criteria and other important details.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

There are eight vacancies, including five from un-reserved (UR), two from OBC (NCL) and one from the SC category.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria is a full-time three years LLB degree or five years integrated law course with not less than 60 marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/University.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates is 28 years as on June 18, 2022.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be done through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) followed by behavioural assessment, group discussion and personal interview of the qualified candidates.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment: Salary

The selected candidates will be offered a pay scale of 'Rs 40,000- -3 per cent (DA)- Rs 1,40,000 (IDA)' during the one-year training period. They will be paid a stipend in the form of Basic Pay of Rs 40,000 along with IDA, HRA and Perks at 12 per cent of basic pay during training period. On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Law) in 'E2 scale - Rs 50,000- 3 per cent- Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)'.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment: Important dates

The application window will open from May 27, 2022, to June 18, 2022.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates have to register themselves online at the power grid website with details of their CLAT 2022 Application No, CLAT 2022 Control Number, CLAT Roll Number and other required information. For more details visit www.powergrid.in.

Click to check official Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment notification