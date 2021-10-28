PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Clerk posts, check how to apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in

New Delhi: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is hiring for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 2789 vacancies in PSSSB. The last date to apply for Clerk vacancies is November 18, 2021 and for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts the deadline is November 15, 2021.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be least 18 years of age while the maximum age limit is 37 years as of January 1, 2021. There will be certain age relaxations as per rules.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Clerk – 2374 Posts

IT Clerk – 212 Posts

Accounts Clerk – 203 Posts

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to ‘Current News’ section

3. Click on "Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 17 of 2021 (Clerk)."

4. A new window will open, click on your desired post link and fill the application form online

5. Pay the fees and submit

6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typing test.

Live TV