हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSSSB Recruitment

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Clerk posts, check how to apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill 2789 vacancies in PSSSB. 

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Clerk posts, check how to apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is hiring for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 2789 vacancies in PSSSB. The last date to apply for Clerk vacancies is November 18, 2021 and for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts the deadline is November 15, 2021. 

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be least 18 years of age while the maximum age limit is 37 years as of January 1, 2021. There will be certain age relaxations as per rules. 

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Clerk – 2374 Posts

IT Clerk – 212 Posts

Accounts Clerk – 203 Posts

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to ‘Current News’ section 

3. Click on "Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 17 of 2021 (Clerk)."

4. A new window will open, click on your desired post link and fill the application form online

5. Pay the fees and submit

6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typing test.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSSSB RecruitmentPSSSB Recruitment 2021PSSSBPunjab Subordinate Service Selection Board
Next
Story

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 Assistant Professor posts at opsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M34S

ASEAN-India Summit 2021: Unity of ASEAN is the priority of India, says PM Modi