Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: CM Amarinder Singh announces over 4300 vacancies, check details

New Delhi: As part of the Punjab Police's Recruitment drive, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced over 4,300 vacancies.

In a tweet on Monday (June 21, 2021), Singh said, "Happy to announce recruitment of a total of 4362 Constables with 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police."

The Punjab CM informed that the application forms for the same will go live in mid-July 2021 and the OMR based MCQ written test will be conducted on September 25 and September 26, 2021.

He stated that stadiums and grounds of Police Lines, Colleges, Schools etc would be open to aspiring candidates in all districts.

"Coaches of Police & Sports Departments would be available for guidance to the applicants," Singh said.

The Chief Minister also said that 33% of those recruited will be women.

AGE LIMIT:

As on January 1 2021, a candidate should have attained the age of 18 years but should not have attained the age of 28 years, provided further that:

SC/ST/BC candidates shall be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit by 5 years.

Ex-Servicemen shall be given relaxation in the upper age limit by 3 years, plus the number of years of service, rendered/served by them in the Indian Defence Forces.

Serving government employees (State govt or central govt) shall be given relaxation in upper age limit by 5 years, but they should not have attained the age of 33 years, as on January 1 2021.

MINIMUM EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board or University.

In the case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

No candidate shall be eligible for appearing in the written test unless he/she has passed the Matriculation Examination with Punjabi or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language.

